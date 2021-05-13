LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Terrell Rhodes is facing a first degree murder charge after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he confessed to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.
“It’s an incredibly serious case. The facts are horrendous. And that's why we feel comfortable going forward with this murder charge," said Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson.
An arrest report described what happened leading up to Amari's death. The arrest report indicated that Rhodes became upset and beat the boy to death when he urinated in his pants.
Tayler Nicholson, Amari's mother, said Rhodes was watching her son while she was in Colorado.
DA Wolfson was asked if anyone else might be charged in the case.
"It's still an open investigation. The police are still conducting their investigation," replied Wolfson.
Rhodes is due back in court Monday, May 17.
