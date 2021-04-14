LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County District Court officials are warning of a jury duty scam in which a caller demands money to clear a warrant.
Court officials said the scammers will claim the victim has an outstanding warrant after failing to appear for jury duty. The scammers allegedly threaten victims to pay for the warrant or be criminally charged.
Court officials said the scam callers sound official, often giving a police name, badge and phone number and using real names of judges to bolster credibility. They said the scammers usually ask victims to buy pre-paid credit cards and target vulnerable populations, like senior citizens.
Similar scams have made the rounds before via phone, mail or email, court officials said.
“We want to get the word out to the community about this latest scam and ask everyone to warn friends and family. The court never solicits money on the telephone,” District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell said. “I encourage those who receive suspicious calls with demands for money to clear warrants to report them to law enforcement.”
Clark County District Court offers information on jury service online. Those who have received a jury duty summons can reschedule online. A jury phone line is also available at 702-455-4472 (callers should remain on the line for the operator).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.