LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead inside of a burning car in the northwest valley on March 1, fire officials said.
About 1 p.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said several people called 9-1-1 to report a possible car crash on the western end of Washburn Road, near a desert area to the east of the 215 Beltway.
When fire officials arrived, a single vehicle was found fully involved in flames. A citizen told firefighters that someone was in the driver's seat and tried to rescue the person in the car.
The vehicle was destroyed in the fire and the person was found to be deceased. The vehicle was in the roadway, Szymanski said, and no crash had happened.
The Clark County Coroner identified the man as 58-year-old William Huckaby, from El Paso, Texas. The cause and manner of his death was still under investigation.
Huckaby's death is under investigation by the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arson investigators, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives and the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Hope they didn’t just pay to get it detailed,or major repairs ?
They don't bother to drive them out into the desert anymore?
