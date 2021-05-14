LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County investigators were called to the home of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson in 2020, according to a report.
Clark County Department of Family Services released a child fatality report on Amari Nicholson Thursday. The report notes that they opened an investigation May 11 after they were told that Terrell Rhodes, the boy's mother's boyfriend, had admitted to hurting the child.
Rhodes was arrested on a murder charge in connection with Amari's death. In an arrest report, Rhodes told police he beat Amari after the boy wet himself. The boy's mother, Tayler Nicholson, was out of town at the time of the incident. Amari's body was found May 12 not far from where
CCDFS said they had previously investigated claims of neglect with the child's family or household on June 10, 2020. Investigators said the claims were unsubstantiated. Investigators said the child was safe and the case was officially closed July 14, 2020.
The report didn't specify who made the report of neglect or who the report was against. The report also notes that some information in the report was withheld at the request of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The report said the Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to determine the cause Amari's death.
