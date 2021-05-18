LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Clark County commissioner argues it’s a huge safety issue throughout the region -- street racing and street takeovers.
Over the weekend, dozens of people were ticketed in the northeast valley where neighbors say it’s an ongoing problem. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they are cracking down and Clark County is looking at different ways to stop the dangerous activities on public streets.
Tuesday afternoon, tire marks still covered the road near Shadow Rock Park where 56 people were cited and eight cars were towed.
“We actually caught about 60 of them … planning where they were going to terrorize neighbors this weekend,” Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said at Tuesday’s meeting. She said the county has seen enough.
“It is a top priority for us,” Kirkpatrick said.
FOX5 spoke to people who like near the park. Mike, who did not want to share his last name, has lived in area nearly 20 years and said it now happens almost every night and worries a car could crash into a home.
“We’ve had pieces of tires come up on our front yard from people doing doughnuts who have blown tires,” Mike said.
“These guys do about 90 miles per hour,” said Jose who also lives in the neighborhood. Jose said a car almost crashed into her daughter when she was riding her bike. She fell off and he had to take her to the emergency room.
“I was pretty furious but there is nothing I can do,” Jose said.
Neighbors said they have called police but the racing continues.
“This is a nice residential area and they are destroying us ... Nobody is coming to help us,” one woman said.
Metro said in FOX5's "Behind the Badge" that they are making arrests but they may go unseen.
“A lot of times people don’t see the aftermath of what we are doing because as we respond on those calls, people start to flee those areas and a lot of times those stops are happening down the street,” shared Lt. Greg Munson.
Metro said they can’t do it alone. They need the community’s help to stop street racing.
“It takes a bit of time for these to form up as vehicles come and block the intersections. When people see that, we want them to call right away into 9-1-1 or 3-1-1 and report it,” Lt. Munson said.
To prevent these illegals races or takeover the county has changed penalties. They can now impound cars involved. Even if not driving, people still can be committing a crime just be being at one of these events. Watching from the side of the road as a spectator, people are subject to same street racing laws.
