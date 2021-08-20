LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A juvenile was hit by a pickup truck while riding their bike Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jesse Roybal said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Aug. 20 on N. Rainbow Boulevard near Peak Drive, north of Smoke Ranch Road.
Roybal said a juvenile was riding a bike and was hit by a pickup truck. The juvenile was transported to a hospital for treatment, but injuries appear to be non life-threatening as of Friday morning.
The crash happened near Berkeley L. Bunker Elementary School, but it wasn't known if the child involved was a student there.
Rainbow was closed in both directions at Peak while police investigated.
