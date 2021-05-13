LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas-area teacher was arrested on a child sex charge, according to police booking logs.
Lawrence Joseph Artl III, 37, was arrested May 12 on charges of sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or younger and preventing a person from testifying. According to CCSD Police Department, Artl turned himself in and was booked into Clark County Detention Center.
According to CCSDPD, the arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated by Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in February 2020. As such, Artl has been assigned to home since Feb. 2020, according to CCSDPD.
According to Transparent Nevada, Artl is listed as a biological sciences teacher with Clark County School District. CCSD didn't immediately respond for comment on Artl's arrest Thursday morning.
Artl has served as a teacher since 2007, school police note.
According to court records, Artl was set to appear in court Thursday morning.
