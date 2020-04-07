LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police arrested a Clark County School District teacher for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Brandon Komatsu, 37, is an English teacher in the school district, according to Transparent Nevada. The investigation began on March 11 and he was arrested on April 7, according to HPD.
As a result of the investigation, Komatsu was charged with:
- 1 count of Use/Permit Minor 14+, to produce Pornography
- 5 counts of School Employee/Volunteer 21+ Engage Sexual Conduct with Pupil
No additional details were released, citing an open investigation, Henderson police said.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (7020 267-4750, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.