LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It can be quite convenient for a parent on the go. Clark County School District Police Department officers say many parents will park in the street in a school zone to drop off a son or daughter.
“And most people don’t know that if you’re found guilty on that infraction, that’s six points on your ticket, which is halfway to getting your driver’s license suspended,” said CCSD Police Department Lieutenant Bryan Zink.
According the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, 12 demerit points on your driver’s license in 12 months will result in a six month suspension of your license.
CCSD police recently held a joint school zone enforcement operation. Zink said it’s dangerous for parents to drop kids off while parked in the street because it could cause a chain reaction crash or a bus might not be able to stop for a student who darts into traffic.
“The whole purpose is to make these school zones safer for our kids. We’ve had over 30 kids that have been struck this school year going to or from school. So, we have to draw attention to these issues in our school zones,” said Zink.
“If you get convicted of that two times; that’s your license. That’s a suspended license and you have to go through a process to get it back. Plus, points on your license equals money coming out of your wallet toward higher insurance premiums,” said Zink.
He says CCSD will be holding more school zone enforcement operations in the future.
