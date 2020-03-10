LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police arrested a substitute teacher on child endangerment and drug charges on Tuesday, the department said.
Amani Wilson, 32, is charged with child endangerment, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, though school police said the arrest didn't have to do with a student.
The investigation started at J.D. Smith Middle School the morning of March 10, police said. Wilson was fired from CCSD same day and had served as a substitute teacher since October 2016.
Wilson was booked in to the Clark County Detention Center, CCSDPD said.
