LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police arrested a valley music teacher on unlawful contact of a minor charges.
According to a release, Jason Eric Markel, 37, turned himself in on April 9. CCSDPD said the arrest comes from an investigation at B. Mahlon Brown Academy of International Studies, near Warm Springs and Racetrack roads in Henderson.
He was charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor. He has been "assigned to home" since January 2020, "per the negotiated terms with his bargaining unit."
He worked as a music teacher at the school since 2019 and has been employed with CCSD since August 2018.
(1) comment
Well chubby sure hasn’t been there very long for this ? Guess he’d missed quite a few of these stories? Missing part of the puzzle is a young boy ? Nah weak money on a girl !
