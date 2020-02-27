SANTA ANA, CALIF. (FOX5) -- A California woman was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison Thursday in a deadly DUI crash that killed three Las Vegas teenagers and injured a fourth, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
In the wee hours of March 29, 2018, Bani Marcela Duarte, 29, of San Clemente, California, was driving under the influence of alcohol on a highway in Huntington Beach, according to a news release. About 1 a.m. that morning, four Las Vegas teenagers were celebrating Spring Break in Orange County. While the four were stopped at a red light, Duarte failed to stop and rear-ended the teens at a high rate of speed. According to police, her blood alcohol level tested .30 at the time of the crash.
The force of the impact pushed their vehicle into a pole and caused a vehicle fire, the release stated.
Three Centennial High School students, Brooke Hawley, 17, Dylan Mack, 18, and Albert "A.J." Rossi, 17, were all pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth survived the crash, but suffered a concussion and burns upon impact.
Duarte was arrested by the Huntington Beach Police Department. On Oct. 1, 2019, Duarte was convicted of three felony counts of murder, one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and a sentencing enhancement of great bodily injury.
"There was no reason for these three young people to have lost their lives to a repeat drunk driver. I have prosecuted these cases myself and they are devastating to the families, the community, to the law enforcement officers who investigate these cases and to our own prosecutors who fight for justice,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "The unnecessary loss of life is why I, as a member of the State Assembly, authored the Steve Ambriz Act to require every Californian who wants a driver’s license to sign a form that states he or she has been advised that being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both, impairs the ability to safely operate a motor vehicle, and if they do so anyway and someone is killed, they can be charged with murder. This was not an accident. It was a choice – and it was a deadly one."
Family members in attendance detailed how the fatal crash had destroyed their lives, the release stated.
"Ms. Duarte you will be able to see your children through glass in jail,” Albert J. Rossi, father of Albert Rossi, said in court. "If I want to see my son I have to go to a cemetery. That’s thanks to you Ms. Duarte."
Duarte was previously booked for suspicion of DUI in 2016, causing her to lose her driver's license for a year, according to the release.
