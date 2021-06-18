LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California teen died after a jet ski crash at Lake Havasu earlier this month.
Jorge Contreras, 16, died June 15 at a Las Vegas hospital after the crash on June 12. Contreras was from Rialto, Calif.
According to officials with Mohave County, Contreras was operating a jet ski and hit a 28-foot boat, operated by a 49-year-old man from Kingman, Ariz. The crash happened in the North Basin of Lake Havasu. Contreras sustained serious injuries from the crash and was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined that speed, operator inexperience and operation behavior contributed to the crash, Mohave County officials said. No criminal charges will be filed against the other man in the crash.
