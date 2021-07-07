LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a crime spree across the Las Vegas Valley was denied bail in a court hearing Wednesday.
John A. Carrillo, 29, was arrested in connection with multiple shootings and killings across the Las Vegas Valley between June 30 and July 1. According to an arrest report, Carrillo came to Las Vegas from Los Banos, California with 27.5 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun before the crime spree.
Carrillo appeared in court Wednesday via video conference, flanked by two officers. Carrillo was appointed a public defender in his hearing.
When addressing bail, Carrillo told the judge he was employed by Monterey Mushrooms in Santa Clara county prior to his arrest. Carrillo said he hoped the judge would take his employment into consideration when addressing bail. The Clark County District Attorney's office asked to hold Carrillo without bail.
The judge granted the DA's request, denying Carrillo bail. His next court date was set for Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.
