LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California man pleaded guilty Monday to possession with the intent to distribute nearly 2.9 lbs of fentanyl in North Las Vegas, according to the Nevada U.S. Attorney's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Rigoberto Calderon-Molina, 40, from Earlimart, Calif. was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2018. According to court officials, Calderon-Molina met up with someone in a North Las Vegas parking lot to sell nearly 2.9 lbs of fentanyl. Law enforcement reportedly seized around 13,000 fentanyl pills in the bust.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug with as estimated 80-100 times potency than morphine. The Southern Nevada Health District recently reported a spike in fentanyl-related deaths in Clark County for 2020.

Calderon-Molina faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, officials said. Calderon-Molina was scheduled to be sentenced in November.