LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bystander at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign was shot Sunday after two other groups got into an argument early Sunday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened early Aug. 16 at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, south of the Las Vegas Strip.
Police said two groups at the sign got into an argument that turned into a fight. LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said it wasn't known how the argument started.
One shot was fired during the argument and a bystander was hit by the shot, police said.
Hadfield said all parties involved fled the scene. The bystander who was shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.