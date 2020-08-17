Las Vegas entertainers fear dire straits as weeks of unemployment turn to months

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bystander at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign was shot Sunday after two other groups got into an argument early Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened early Aug. 16 at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, south of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said two groups at the sign got into an argument that turned into a fight. LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said it wasn't known how the argument started.

One shot was fired during the argument and a bystander was hit by the shot, police said.

Hadfield said all parties involved fled the scene. The bystander who was shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

