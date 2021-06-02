LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A brother and sister were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting just east of the Las Vegas Strip, according to police records.
Devawn Korte, 22, and Raeann Korte-Griffith, 21, both face murder charges after a deadly shooting on May 23 near Twain and University Center.
According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a Shotspotter notification at 3831 Royal Crest Street. Police found a silver 2019 Honda Accord crashed in the area. The car was occupied by Sarif Basil El-Amin. El-Amin was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died, the report said.
Cell records put Raeann and Devawn at the scene at the time of the shooting, the arrest report said.
Raeann told police she was with El-Amin in his car near her apartment after 4 a.m. Raeann also said Devawn was her brother.
According to Raeann, El-Amin got out of his car with a firearm in his waistband. Devawn was with two other people who wanted to see El-Amin's weapon.
El-Amin declined and headed back to his car. Raeann told police he was shot as he went to his car, the report said.
The group sped away with Raeann, the report said, before they went back to the scene to retrieve Raeann's phone and the victim's gun.
Devawn asked for a lawyer and declined a police interview, the report said.
Both were set to have their first court appearances Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.