LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man after a dead body was found in the central valley Thursday morning.
LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue near D Street.
Arriving officers located the woman in the backyard and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the victim had been in an argument with her boyfriend 47-year-old Armondo Washington. Washington battered the victim with a blunt object.
Washington was taken into custody at the scene and was transported to Clark County Detention Center where he is charged with open murder.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.