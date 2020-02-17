LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car with his sister on Friday has died.
In an updated media release, North Las Vegas Police said the boy died Sunday afternoon in the hospital, surrounded by family.
The boy and his 9-year-old sister were hit by a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Friday afternoon while crossing the street at Losee Road near Lone Mountain. Friends and teammates identified the boy as Alex Bush and his sister as Charlotte.
Alex was on the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights team. His coach, Ken Rubino, said he was a great kid and added more to the team than his skills as a goalie. He loved the Golden Knights, especially goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.
"He always had a joke for the team. Whenever I felt like we were too tight in the locker room or too serious about the game that was coming up I always had Alex step to the middle of the floor and tell a joke to the team to kind of get everybody’s spirits up and lighten up the room and he delivered every time," Rubino said.
He said Alex's teammates are trying to understand their friend won't be back on the ice with them.
Police arrested Mark Kline, 47, who was driving the truck. In addition to his original charges, police said they will add the charge of vehicular manslaughter. According to jail records, Kline didn't appear to be in custody on Monday night.
This was the first fatal crash for North Las Vegas in 2020. A gathering was held by schoolmates and friends on Saturday night for the siblings.
"I just don’t know what to do with out him. I’m going to miss him," said friend Aiden at the memorial site on Monday. "He's a really great friend."
Two verified GoFundMe campaigns were created to help the family: one was started by Somerset Academy staff, and another by a family friend.
