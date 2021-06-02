LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City police said one person was killed in a shooting on Monday night.
About 9 p.m. on May 31, police were called to Fairway and Pueblo drives. At the scene, police found one person dead. Another person surrendered to police, they said.
“The two individuals knew each other, and we had no reason to believe that there was any additional threat in the area,” said Police Chief Tim Shea in a press release. “Our officers continued to work at the scene through the night to collect evidence, which will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review.”
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police assisted at the scene.
The identities of the victim nor suspect were available by Wednesday night, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim after next of kin has been notified.
