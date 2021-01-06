LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City Police are looking for a missing teen Wednesday who was last seen on New Year's Day.
According to BCPD, Ayress Johnson-Mitchell, 17, was last seen Jan. 1 leaving St. Jude's Ranch for Children headed to Galleria Mall in Henderson around 12:45 p.m.
Police said Johnson-Mitchell is 22 weeks pregnant and is believed to be in the Las Vegas area. Johnson-Mitchell was last seen wearing brown-rimmed glasses, a black zipper jacket, grey jogging shoes and a light blue long-sleeved shirt. Johnson-Mitchell is 5'5", weighing 135 lbs. with long black braided hair with streaks of blonde.
PLEASE SHARE!!— CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) January 6, 2021
Missing teen - if you see Ayress Johnson-Mitchell, please call BCPD at 702.293.9224. pic.twitter.com/YonPGimCuE
Anyone with information on Johnson-Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact BCPD at 702-293-9224.
