Ayress Johnson-Mitchell. (Boulder City Police)

Ayress Johnson-Mitchell. (Boulder City Police)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City Police are looking for a missing teen Wednesday who was last seen on New Year's Day.

According to BCPD, Ayress Johnson-Mitchell, 17, was last seen Jan. 1 leaving St. Jude's Ranch for Children headed to Galleria Mall in Henderson around 12:45 p.m.

Police said Johnson-Mitchell is 22 weeks pregnant and is believed to be in the Las Vegas area. Johnson-Mitchell was last seen wearing brown-rimmed glasses, a black zipper jacket, grey jogging shoes and a light blue long-sleeved shirt. Johnson-Mitchell is 5'5", weighing 135 lbs. with long black braided hair with streaks of blonde.

Anyone with information on Johnson-Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact BCPD at 702-293-9224.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.