LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas judge on Thursday set bond at $10,000 for an Excalibur employee accused of lying about being sexually assaulted to cover up an arson.
Under conditions of her bond, should Aviaon Lee, 28, post bail, she would be released on mid-level monitoring.
On Feb. 5, police and the Clark County Fire Department responded to the Excalibur Hotel and Casino near Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue for a fire in one of the rooms.
After the fire was extinguished, police said they found a woman they identified as a victim of sexual assault. In the following days, police said no sexual assault happened but didn't provide additional details related to the investigation.
On Wednesday, police announced in a news release that they had arrested an employee of the property, Lee, in connection with the fire. Police said she fabricated the story about the sexual assault and being left in the room by the unknown suspect.
Police said the motive for the fabrication was monetary gain.
Lee taped the smoke detectors and fire suppression sprinklers, according to police. The damage was estimated at $594,646.
Lee is expected back in court on May 19.
Holding the cott down ,just waiting for the next hot lunch ! What a waste of life ! Useless animal in a cage !
Another great representative of her community.
