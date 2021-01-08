LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a threat was made toward Trump Tower Thursday night.
LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said the threat was made around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 to Trump Tower in the 2000 block of Fashion Show Drive near the Las Vegas Strip.
Parra said employees received a call, claiming there was an explosive device in the building. Police investigated the threat, but the threat was unfounded, Parra said.
Parra said there weren't any interruptions to business or evacuations due to the threat. The threat comes a day after Pres. Donald Trump supports stormed the Capitol building in Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.