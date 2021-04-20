LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An attempt to align Nevada's DUI laws with the state's marijuana laws intensified in the Nevada Legislature on Tuesday, and not just because it's 4/20.
A bill to protect those with marijuana metabolites in their system, but who are not driving impaired, passed in the Nevada Assembly and is now heading to the Senate.
Under current law, despite whether a driver is actually impaired, if a blood test shows even the slightest evidence of prior marijuana use, they will be convicted of a DUI. Assembly Bill 400 (AB400) aims to change that.
"This stuff stays in your system, like way longer than alcohol does," said Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, the bill's sponsor. "There have been some studies that have shown heavy users still have metabolites in their blood two weeks after their last consumption."
If passed, police would still be allowed to test your blood, but to be convicted, the prosecutor would have to show the totality of evidence against you.
"Meaning that the prosecutor can't just point to the number in your blood and it's case closed, like they would have to show more, like that you were actually impaired at the time that you were driving," said Yeager. "And so like how would they do that? Well number one, they would have to have a reason to pull you over, so you were probably driving poorly."
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they document every observation in a DUI traffic stop, including odors, and with the use of their body cameras.
"The assessment starts right at the driver's window," said Larry Hatfield, public information officer with LVMPD. "Maybe seem a little slower, will have bloodshot eyes... they will have that large odor that comes off of them or the vehicle ... There's an eye test for certified officers. There's a walk and turn. There's a standing on one foot."
The D.A. Association recently testified against AB 400, citing concerns for a situation where if the driver already crashed and was hospitalized with injuries, what if those field tests couldn't be administered?
"This bill as currently written would really hinder our DUI marijuana prosecutions, especially where the impaired driver was involved in an accident or worse caused bodily injury. We don't have the ability to make all the physical observations and perform all the physical tests necessary to prove a DUI beyond a reasonable doubt in the absence of blood results," said John Jones of the Nevada District Attorneys Association in a recent public testimony.
The bill passed with 26 yeas and 16 nays. It will now head to the Senate, and if it is approved there, it will head to the governor's desk for a signature.
"We need to get this right," said Yeager. "It's not fair to someone who's not actually impaired."
Mothers Against Drunk Driving said they don't have a stance on the bill, adding what they care most about is preventing impairment behind the wheel, especially through increased checkpoints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.