LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 2000 block of Paradise Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue.
Police say a bicyclist was traveling north on Paradise Road, north of East Sahara Avenue, while a Nissan Sentra was traveling the opposite direction on the same road. The Nissan allegedly lost control and veered into the northbound lanes, striking the bicyclist.
Arriving medical personnel pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police say.
The bicyclist's death marks the 83rd traffic related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department's jurisdiction for the year 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.