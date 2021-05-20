LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vehicle thefts in Nevada are up 26% this year compared to 2020. Metro shared tips in this weeks Behind the Badge on how to make sure you’re not the next victim.
Precautions to take:
- Lock your vehicle
- Take your keys
- Hide your valuables
- Have an audible car alarm
- Install a kill switch
- Steering column locking device
- Park in your private garage
- Park in well lit areas with human security while public parking
Metro says there are certain car models that are more attractive to thieves than others, including:
- Ford Pick-up
- Honda Civic
- Chevrolet Pick-up
- Honda Accord
- Toyota Camry
If your vehicle does get stolen, Metro says to consider having some type of tracking system, either pre-installed from a dealership or after-market.
When you make a police report, police ask you report your license plate number, your make and model, and that you report the theft to your insurance company.
If you locate your stolen vehicle, police ask you call them before driving it so it can be taken out of the stolen vehicle database.
