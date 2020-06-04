LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sgt. Miguel Garcia spoke with FOX5 on Behind the Badge to discuss ongoing protests around the country and in the valley.
Garcia got emotional discussing the shooting of Officer Shay Mikalonis, an LVMPD officer who was shot following a Black Lives Matter protest near Circus Circus. Garcia said Mikalonis is still fighting for his life at University Medical Center.
Garcia also responded to violence from police across the country, including journalists being arrested.
