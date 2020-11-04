LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A barricaded suspect briefly shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip overnight, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 4600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mandalay Bay and the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign.
Police said the suspect refused to exit a room in the area, causing a shut down of Las Vegas Boulevard between the Four Seasons, which is on the same property as Mandalay Bay, and the Harley Davidson store near the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign.
LVMPD said the suspect exited the room and was taken into custody. Police said roads in the area were expected to reopen soon.
