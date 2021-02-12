LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a crash that killed five bicyclists in December was in court Thursday.
Jordan Barson, 45, faces 14 felony charges after a deadly crash Dec. 10 on US-95 south near Mile Mark 36. Five bicyclists died after they were hit by a box truck, police said. According to an arrest report, Barson had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
In a court hearing Thursday, Judge Suzan Baucum set Barson's bail at $750,000, with various bail conditions including no driving and random drug screenings. Prosecutors asked for Barson's bail to be set at $1 million.
In January, Judge Baucum held Barson without bail, saying Barson was a flight risk due to living in Arizona, and that he was a danger to the community.
"I don't think there's any amount of money that could guarantee the safety of the community," Baucum said at the time.
According to court records, Barson's next hearing was set for March 4.
