LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mother had her first court appearance Tuesday after a crash that killed her 1-year-old boy.
Lauren Prescia, 24, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and child abuse or neglect. Her child, Royce Jones, was killed in the crash, according to an arrest report.
During a court hearing, Prescia was given $50,000 bail. If she were to make bail, Prescia would be subject to high-level monitoring and would not be allowed to drive, court records state.
The crash happened July 12 just before 7:30 p.m. at Lake Mead and Rampart.
A man at the scene identified himself as the baby's father. He told police he was in the process of a custody exchange with Prescia and that he was talking to her as he was driving north on Rampart.
He told police Prescia said she would beat him home, then began speeding. He said she passed him at Rampart and Summerlin Parkway and he allegedly told her to slow down because their son was in her car.
While trying to change lanes, he said he saw her car hit the other. At the time, he told police he was driving 60 mph and she was driving at least 80.
Data from the car later showed five seconds before the crash, she drove at 120 mph with the throttle at 100%. Police said 2.5 seconds before the crash, the vehicle reached a max speed of 121 mph.
Prescia's next hearing was set for Wednesday.
