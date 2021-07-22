LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Someone attempted to burglarize a Henderson church early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Henderson Police said the incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. July 21. According to police, two suspects tried to get in to the church in the 200 block of W. Pacific Avenue while the church was closed and unoccupied.
The suspects tried to get into the church from the back but were unsuccessful, police said. The suspects were then seen firing an air soft BB/pellet gun into the front window to try and gain entry. Police said there was no damage reported to the inside of the structure, just a broken glass window on the outside.
“It is extremely sad that members of any religion are forced to avoid places of worship for the safety of themselves and their family. We call on other churches to help protect religious freedom.” - Ismael Coronado, Minister in Henderson, NV#StopTheHate#RespetoParaTodos pic.twitter.com/rZ7JNkzzrG— LLDM Las Vegas, NV (@TLOTWLasVegas) July 21, 2021
The Light of the World Church said the church was shot at around 5 a.m. July 21.
"An individual opened fire on the temple, discharging over 10 rounds," the church said in a statement. "The bullets entered directly into the space where the congregation is seated during religious services."
"We continue to ask for your prayers for peace so that religiously motivated hate crimes may be eliminated and that the families of the congregation may be able to practice their faith freely and peacefully," the statement said.
HPD said as of Thursday, the incident was not being investigated as a hate crime. HPD said it continues to investigate any possible leads.
