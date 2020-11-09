LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The father of two children found dead in a Las Vegas apartment told police he believed the mother drowned the children, while the mother claimed she didn't even have children, according to an arrest report.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, on two counts of murder after a 1-year-old and 2-month-old were found dead Friday in an apartment near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.
The children were identified in the arrest report as Lily and Rose Singleton. The Clark County Coroner's Office had not identified the children as of Monday afternoon.
Police said they received a 911 call from the father Jaykwon Singleton. The father was heard asking Sharp-Jefferson in the background what happened. Jaykwon told police, "she drowned them...I feel like their mom drowned them or something."
The children were found dead in a bassinet, stacked on top of each other, police said. Jaykwon told police that he asked why they were stacked and Sharp-Jefferson "shushed" him. Eventually Jaykwon checked on the kids and realized they were cold and not breathing.
"[Sharp-Jefferson] kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money," the arrest report said.
Medical professionals arrived on scene and pronounced both children dead. Sharp-Jefferson was heard again commenting on how much the children's body parts may be worth, according to the arrest report.
Jaykwon told police he had been in a relationship with Sharp-Jefferson since 2018. Jaykwon said their relationship had been normal up until a few weeks prior, when Sharp-Jefferson alleged that Jaykwon had cheated on her "with his spirit wife." Jaykwon said when he left to visit his grandmother on Nov. 5, the night before the children were found dead, nothing was out of the ordinary.
Police arrested Sharp-Jefferson on scene. As family members arrived, they were reportedly angry with Sharp-Jefferson. Sharp-Jefferson was taken to LVMPD Headquarters for questioning and for her safety, police said in an arrest report.
In a statement to police, Sharp-Jefferson denied knowing Jaykwon or having children. She told police she lived alone in her apartment and woke up on the morning of Nov. 6 to two children in her living room that appeared to be dead. Sharp-Jefferson didn't call for help and instead took a shower, police said in the arrest report.
Sharp-Jefferson told police she was set up to look like she had killed the kids, the report said. Sharp-Jefferson said someone must have entered her apartment and set up all the children's things to "set her up for the death of the two children, who were not hers," the report said.
When asked about comments about the value of the children's body parts, Sharp-Jefferson said she "saw a movie where people made money on body parts after a person died," the report said.
Police said Sharp-Jefferson denied being under the influence of alcohol or drugs but said there may marijuana present in her apartment.
According to court records, Sharp-Jefferson was denied bail in a Nov. 7 court hearing. Her next hearing was set for Tuesday, Nov. 10.
