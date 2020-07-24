LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --A former USA Gymnastics coach emotionally, physically and mentally abused multiple gymnasts attending a Las Vegas gym, according to an arrest report.

Terry Gray, 52, was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sex crimes detectives and has been charged with 14 counts of lewdness with a minor, police said. On July 11, LVMPD said they were looking for possible victims of Gray's after multiple allegations of abuse.

According to the nearly 70-page arrest report, Gray has been accused of abusing gymnasts he coached from 2007 to 2015 at Brown's Gym in Las Vegas. The arrest report detailed allegations of fat-shaming of gymnasts, inappropriate massages and stretches and grooming victims.

LVMPD detectives said an investigation was opened after USA Gymnastics alerted police to the allegations in May 2019. Police said the investigation took more than a year due to the multiple victim and witness interviews.

Allegations of Gray's abuse span multiple states, according to the arrest report. Investigations took place in Nevada, California and Ohio. Gray is also accused of inappropriate conduct while traveling to competitions in Florida and while coaching at Karolyi Ranch in Texas.

Karolyi Ranch was closed in January 2018 after it was revealed USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar abused multiple gymnasts at the facility.

At the time of the allegations, police said Gray was an "elite-level" coach who had previously participated in the Olympics, according to witness statements.

According to court records, Gray posted $50,000 bail following his arrest. Gray's next court hearing was set for Aug. 27.