UPDATE -- Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on December 13, according to jail records.
Aaron Ingram, 30, was booked on December 23 into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder, robbery and burglary. According to his arrest details, he was also charged with speeding near Goodsprings on the same day.
He was expected in court on Thursday morning for an initial appearance.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives were on scene of an investigation in the east valley on Sunday.
About 10:41 a.m. on December 13, Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said police were on scene in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, an industrial area near Mojave Road and Charleston Boulevard.
At the scene, Spencer said 9-1-1 was called about a man in his late 20s dead from a gunshot wound behind the business. He described the business as "a clothing store and rap music recording studio that also sells marijuana."
Spencer said customers came to the business to buy marijuana illegally on Sunday morning and saw no one inside the business. They checked out back and found the man dead, then called police.
The investigation showed that an unknown Black man entered the store and was seen leaving several minutes later, before the victim was found.
The victim was identified on Tuesday as Jacqwan James Rankin, 32. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.
No suspect had been identified by Sunday afternoon. Spencer urged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.