LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a bicycle crash that killed five people entered a guilty plea.
According to court records, Jordan Barson, 45, entered a guilty plea on April 20.
Court records indicate that Barson was facing two DUI resulting in death charges. Previously, Barson faced 14 felony charges in connection with the crash.
On Dec. 10, 2020, bicyclists participating in an annual ride on U.S. 95 near Boulder City were involved in a crash with a box truck. Barson was subsequently arrested in connection with the crash after methamphetamine was found in his system.
Barson will have a sentencing hearing on June 9.
