LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Arizona man was arrested after a paternity test showed he fathered a child with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Terry Lee Fichtelman, 63, of Lake Havasu City was arrested by the sheriff's office after an investigation with the Arizona Department of Child Services. Officials said Fichtelman was the subject of a child molestation investigation.
A paternity test reportedly showed Fichtelman was the father of a three-year-old child that was conceived when the mother was 14 years old, the sheriff's office said. The mother had been living at a residence in the 4000 block of E. Blue Canyon Road, where Fichtelman also resided in a separate residence.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Fichtelman denied the allegations, even after being shown the test results. The sheriff's office said Fichtelman was a registered sex offender.
Fichtelman was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Detention Facility and was charged with sexual conduct with a minor.
The child is currently in the care and custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services. The investigation is ongoing.
