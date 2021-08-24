LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of killing three people in a wrong-way crash will now face five DUI charges, according to Nye County prosecutors.
Tyler Kennedy, 32, is accused of driving the wrong way in a March 27 crash on US 95 between Beatty and Goldfield. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Kennedy, an Arizona resident, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on US 95 approaching Nye County Mile Marker 99, near Scotty's Junction. At the same time, a silver 2011 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on US 95. NHP said the Ford entered the path of the Toyota and they hit head-on.
NHP identified Kennedy as the driver of the F-150.
Michael Durmeier, 39; Lauren Starcevich, 38; and Georgia Durmeier, 12; all died in the crash, Nye County prosecutors said. Michael is the father, Georgia is his daughter and Lauren is his fiance. Two other children in the crash survived. Prosecutors said the family of five from Idaho was headed to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon for a family vacation.
“This is a devastating tragedy and we’re doing all we can to present the best prosecution possible,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “When we got this case, there was ‘suspicion of DUI’ in the news headlines but little more. The case had technical issues we needed to work through and resolve.”
Prosecutors originally charged Kennedy with five counts of reckless driving causing death or substantial injury. Kennedy will now face five additional DUI resulting in death or substantial injury charges. Prosecutors said each count of DUI carries a maximum punishment of 8-20 years in prison; each count of reckless driving carries a maximum punishment of 2.3-6 years in prison.
“I’m proud of my team for the work they’ve put in locating and talking to witnesses, reviewing and going over the file again and again, and a lot of other things,” Arabia said. “We have enough now to charge the DUI and take it to a preliminary hearing and then eventually a jury should the prosecution withstand scrutiny at the Justice Court level. If the DUI can be proven, we’ll prove it.”
A preliminary hearing for Kennedy was set for Aug. 30 in Beatty Justice Court.
