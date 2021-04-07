LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver in a wrong-way crash that killed three Idaho people was arrested on multiple felony charges, including multiple DUI counts, Nevada Highway Patrol announced.
Tyler Kennedy, 32, was arrested by Nye County authorities. NHP said Kennedy was identified as the driver of a Ford F-150 involved in a head-on crash on March 27. Police previously identified Kennedy as a resident of Tolleson, Ariz.
According to NHP, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on US 95 approaching Nye County Mile Marker 99, near Scotty's Junction. At the same time, a silver 2011 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on US 95. NHP said the Ford entered the path of the Toyota and they hit head-on.
The Toyota went into the shoulder and overturned. One woman and two juveniles were ejected from the Toyota. The driver, one adult and one juvenile passenger from the Toyota were pronounced dead on scene.
Two juveniles from the Toyota were transported to UMC Trauma. One juvenile who was unrestrained at the time of the crash is in critical condition.
Kennedy was arrested on the following charges, according to NHP:
- 3 Counts - DUI resulting in death (Felony)
- 2 Counts - DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (Felony)
- 5 Counts - Reckless Driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm (Felony)
- 1 Count - Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- 1 Count - Possession of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
- 1 Count - Fail to drive on right half of road (Misdemeanor)
- 1 Count - Driving with Canceled drivers license
- 1 Count - No seatbelt
