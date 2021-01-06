LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for four children after their mother reportedly failed to comply with a custody agreement.
The suspect, Melanie Davis -- also identified as Melanie Watson -- was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with temporary license plate #103712B. Eloy Police said Davis failed to comply with a court order regarding custody. Davis, 34, is describes as a heavy-set Black woman with brown eyes and black hair.
Davis is reportedly with four children: Desire Watson, 15; DeAndre Davis, 13; Michael Davis, 10; and Matthew Davis, 10. The Amber Alert was sent to multiple devices in the Las Vegas area.
The Amber Alert was canceled late Wednesday night.
