LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 29-hour hostage situation and barricade ended Thursday with an arrest and safe negotiation of its subjects, Las Vegas police said in a news conference.
On May 26 about 10:30 a.m., police in Enterprise Area Command near Dean Martin and Blue Diamond identified a stolen vehicle and motorcycle during "proactive activity of a high-crime area," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Sasha Larkin said.
At the time of the investigation, what began as a stolen property altercation quickly evolved into both a barricade and ultimately a hostage situation, police said. A Hispanic man got into a physical confrontation with a patrol officer who was attempting a "low-level takedown." Their interaction changed when the subject took out a gun from his vest shirt, Larkin said.
At that time, patrol units requested assistance from SWAT as the man retreated into his apartment, creating a barricade event. Police then heard a shot ring out in the direction of officers from inside the motel.
While barricaded, the man used tools, a hammer and saw, to cut his way into the neighboring unit. It was then that the suspect took a female babysitter and 4-year-old boy hostage. The motel was quickly evacuated and nearby businesses could not be accessed.
SWAT worked to safely remove the victims from the apartment via cell phone communication, Larkin said. Throughout the afternoon, officers could be heard yelling, "Pick up the phone, Antonio!"
The man repeatedly told authorities his hostages were not free to leave. Over the course of 29 hours, SWAT officers were able to use de-escalation techniques to remove the little boy, and then the babysitter. The suspect eventually surrendered "peacefully with his hands up," Larking said.
The man, not yet identified by LVMPD, was taken into custody. He now faces multiple charges, including: assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, kidnapping, attempted murder on a police officer and crimes connected to a stolen vehicle.
"This is the kind of thing that the LVMPD SWAT team and negotiators train for and prepare for," Larkin said.
No injuries were reported during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY (MAY 26):
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect has barricaded themselves in a motel after a stolen car investigation from police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the investigation started around 10:30 a.m. May 26. LVMPD said they were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at a motel in the 8000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Blue Diamond Road.
Police said at least one suspect is thought to be in a motel room and police have deemed the situation a barricade. LVMPD said they are evacuating the motel as a precaution. LVMPD said the barricade was ongoing as of Thursday morning.
Dean Martin was closed north of Blue Diamond, LVMPD said. NHP was assisting in traffic control.
