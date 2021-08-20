LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 9-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jesse Roybal said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Aug. 20 on N. Rainbow Boulevard near Peak Drive, north of Smoke Ranch Road.
According to police, the boy was riding his bike in a marked crosswalk when a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck failed to yield and hit the boy.
The boy was transported to a University Medical Center Pediatrics for treatment. Police initially said the boy appeared to have non life-threatening injuries, but later said he was in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the GMC didn't show signs of impairment and cooperated with police.
The crash happened near Berkeley L. Bunker Elementary School, but it wasn't known if the child involved was a student there. Rainbow was closed in both directions at Peak while police investigated.
