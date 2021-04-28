LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 84-year-old man died after a crash with a garbage truck earlier this morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened on April 19 just before 2 p.m. at S. Dean Martin Driver and W. Post Road. Police said a 1999 Dodge Grand Carravan was traveling south on Dean Martin and a 2009 garbage truck was traveling east on Post and entered a "T" intersection from a stop sign. The garbage truck hit the right side of the Dodge and the Dodge hit a barrier wall near the roadway, police said.
At the time of the crash, police said the injuries to the Dodge driver, an 84-year-old man, appeared to be non life-threatening. On April 22, the man died at a local hospital, and the Clark County Coroner's Office said he died as a result of injuries from the crash.
The driver of the garbage truck stayed at the scene and didn't show any signs of impairment, police said.
The man's death marks the 39th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.