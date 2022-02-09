LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an 83-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in the southwest valley on Wednesday night.
About 10 p.m. on Feb. 9, police were called to the area of Russell Road and Jones Boulevard. LVMPD said a grey 2014 Honda CRV was traveling the wrong way on Russell in the eastbound lanes without its headlights on. A black 2011 Acura was driving in those lanes and the two cars hit head-on.
The driver of the Honda, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center and remains in critical condition. The driver of the Acura, a 48-year-old woman, had minor injuries; however, her passenger, an 83-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.
The passenger's death was the 18th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2022.
Russell was closed in both directions near the crash scene for the investigation.
Editor's note: Police previously said a driver died in the crash. They noted Thursday morning that the deceased was a passenger.
