LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian Thursday evening.
According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle near 4375 Boulder Highway, which is between East Twain Avenue and East Desert Inn Road.
A 77-year-old woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with serious injuries, but died a short time later, police said.
The man riding the motorcycle didn't show signs of impairment and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Boulder Highway was closed in both directions between Twain and Indios Avenue as the crash is being investigated.
The crash marks the ninth traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
