LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 72-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. July 18 at Spring Mountain Road near Wynn Road. According to police, a 72-year-old man walked into the roadway to take a picture of a nearby business when a 2005 Toyota Highlander hit the pedestrian. The driver of the Toyota fled the scene after the collision, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center for further treatment. The Clark County Coroner's Office reported that the man died several hours after the crash. The coroner's office will identify the man once next of kin is notified. The man's death marks the 72nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
Police are still working to locate the car and driver involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD's hit-and-run section at (702) 828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.