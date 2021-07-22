LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for 7-year-old Liam Husted, whose body was found near Mountain Springs southwest of Las Vegas.
Liam Husted of San Jose, California, died on May 28 from strangulation. The manner of death was homicide, the coroner said.
Husted's mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, has confessed to strangling her son before dumping his body near Mountain Springs, according to prosecutors. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
