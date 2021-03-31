LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. March 30 near S. Lamb Boulevard and E. Wyoming Avenue. LVMPD said a 2021 Harley Davidson Freewheeler three-wheel motorcycle was traveling Lamb approaching New York Avenue, just south of Wyoming. The motorcycle went off the road to the right sidewalk before traveling on New York, then hitting a block wall in the southwest corner of the intersection. The rider, identified by police as a 68-year-old man, was ejected from the motorcycle.
The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The man died shortly after at the hospital. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man once next of kin is notified.
The death marks the 27th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021. The collision remains under investigation.
