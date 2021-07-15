LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 64-year-old man died after his truck crashed into a signpost near McCarran International Airport Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. July 15 on Paradise Road at the intersection with Flight Path Avenue. Police said a white 1996 GMC Sonoma pick-up truck was slowly traveling eastbound on Flight Path before traveling over a raised median and hitting a signpost.
The driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.
UPDATE: Impacted roadways have been reopened. https://t.co/ONJYotJMzW— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 15, 2021
McCarran Airport said the crash temporarily impacted access to Terminal 3, but roadways reopened shortly after. LVMPD said the crash remains under investigation.
