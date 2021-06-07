LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday night at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Police said a 62-year-old man was crossing Eastern Avenue eastbound in the marked crosswalk against the do not walk pedestrian symbol. Police said he crossed into the path of a Ford Focus and was struck and thrown to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMVPD said the driver remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected.
The department said the pedestrian's death is the 58th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction in 2021.
