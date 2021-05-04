LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 55-year-old woman was hit and killed by an RTC bus in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Misael Parra said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. May 4 at the intersection of Sahara and Eastern avenues.
A pedestrian who was walking northbound on Eastern crossing Sahara was hit when a small Ford Econoline RTC bus driving northbound on Eastern turned on eastbound Sahara. The pedestrian was knocked down and then run over by the bus, police say.
The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
Police shut down the intersection of Sahara and Eastern for investigation. Around 2 p.m., RTC said the intersection had reopened.
